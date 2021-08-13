3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $559,900

No show til 8/13.Rare 3 BR, 3.5 BA ranch fully remodeled in '03! This home is nestled on an almost 2 acre lot in a prime location offering both country living & the convenience to Madison! Bright ML feat.a spacious living room w/tray ceiling, wood floors & elegant crown molding. Inviting kitchen highlighted by ample cabinetry, island w/cooktop, walk-in pantry & dinette. 1st flr Owner's suite offers walk-in closet, tiled shower, jacuzzi tub & dbl vanity. 1 add'l bed/full BA, office, 1/2 BA & laundry on main, while the partially finished LL boasts 3/4 bath, roughed in for wet bar & workout room. Beautiful outdoor space w/huge fenced in yard & mature landscaping, patio, 24'x48' outbuilding & 2 car detached garage + workshop. This amazing home is an entertainers dream & your own private oasis!