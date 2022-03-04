 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $575,000

A gorgeous large ranch home with outstanding quality, great lay out for easy living in a open concept. 16x34 work room, 20x50 rec room, 25x10 utility room in lower level. 3 car, 38x25 garage + 12x12 area. Also 20x20 detached garage for your extra toys!! This home was built by owners and they are selling to relocate. Many of the updates and features can be found in the Docs.

