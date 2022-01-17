 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $249,900

Showings begin 1/23 at 8am. Priced to sell. Make this classic 1900's home your own with some TLC. Located close to schools, restaurants, pool and library in quaint Cross Plains. Middleton-Cross Plains Schools! Huge living and dining room with parlor/office attached. Heated 4 Season porch. Large bedrooms with great storage. 2 Car attached garage walks into a work room that could easily be converted to a mud/cubby space and attaches to a vast rec room. Large back yard backs up to quiet street. Furnace/AC: 2010, Roof: 2015

