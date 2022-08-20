 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $448,000

Custom built home. Original owner & meticulously maintained. Quartz countertops in kitchen and primary bath. Luxury vinyl plank flooring on main floor and in bedrooms. Interior wall insulation on upper level. Smart home features and upgrades include Google Nest outdoor cameras & doorbell, Nest Protect smoke & CO alarms, Chamberlain Wi-Fi garage opener/camera, Ecobee Thermostat, and Phillips Hue & LED lighting. Kitchen has filtered drinking water system. Garage includes epoxy floor coating and Fast Track organizational system. Yard features an oversized patio, extensive landscaping, outdoor accent lighting and rain barrel system. Within walking distance to downtown Cross Plains, Glacier Creek Middle School and Park Elementary School.

