3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $499,900

Move-in Ready 7/27/2022! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Floor360 and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.

Sober house with focus on independence opening in Mauston

A sobriety facility focusing on helping former alcoholics and people who struggled with addiction get job training and education is slated to open on July 1 in Mauston. Two Florida residents and a Mauston resident who has been sober for ten years are opening the facility.

Fire blocks all lanes on Highway 80 near Necedah

Fire departments across Juneau County dealt with three fires on Monday, May 9, including one that began around 2:20 p.m. near Necedah on Highway 80 that blocked traffic in both directions on an 11-block span. Traffic lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

