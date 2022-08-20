Move-in Ready 10/20/22! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $499,900
Ralph Reeson was driving north on County Road K near Knight Hollow Road in the town of Arena shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Lodi woman arrested for elder abuse at health and rehab center.
The 16-year-old Kooima triplets — Abel, Josie and Owen — find ways to cheer for one another while balancing their own seasons in football, ice hockey, track or wrestling.
Will McDonald had scholarship offers to play football at other Power Five schools. But he chose to walk-on at Wisconsin. He explains what led him to that decision.
Stony Acres Apartments, a new apartment complex in Wisconsin Dells, offers units with one to three bedrooms along with studios and two penthouses. The facility has amenities such as a fitness room, small library, theater room, common event rooms, underground parking with a storage facility included, and wash stations for cars and pets.
Blue Boy has been for sale for about a year, but recently signs went up in the buisiness.
Beaver Dam Unified School District professional staff members will meet to discuss and vote on whether to accept the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education offer for this year’s salary on Thursday afternoon.
The three-sport athlete can play anywhere on the field if he wanted, but first-year coach Dustin Vicerkman lauds Hoehn's commitment to the team over his own interests.
Ron Walters offered his resignation on Tuesday, citing a difference in leadership views. A 25-year-old Waupun alum was named the interim head coach.
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Beaver Dam’s north side.