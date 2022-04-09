 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $515,000

Don’t miss this beautiful one owner home on a quiet cul-de-sac within popular Glacier Ridge! You will love the views from the rear deck looking out over the large private fenced in yard that backs to a gorgeous greenspace. This home was thoughtfully designed with loads of upgrades including quality flooring, high-end granite counters, expansive kitchen island with a large farm-style sink, custom tile walk-in master shower, upgraded front porch/masonry and an electric car charging station. The walk-out lower level offers loads of opportunity for your future expansion! Come see me for there are too many details to list.

