3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $519,900

Value range $519,900 - $539,900 (dependent on Buyer's finish selections and materials cost at the time).New Construction in Scenic Valley, Cross Plains' newest subdivision. This open floor plan ranch is designed with features such as a gas fireplace 9' ceilings, 3 car garage, double vanities, huge walk in closet, and more! All this with beautiful country views and the convenience of village utilities. You’ll enjoy a nearby neighborhood park, bike and walking trails, and the highly ranked Middleton – Cross Plains School District. Catch it before the builder breaks ground, and you could potentially choose your lot and finishes, or do a fully custom build. Currently planned for lot 23. Estimated 4 month construction timeframe.