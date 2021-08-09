Now is your chance, country living at it's finest. Are you looking for privacy, peace and tranquility in a setting with a beautiful yard and woods? Look no further, this well maintained, move in ready home is located on 5.5 acres and is just 10 minutes from Middleton. Enjoy hiking, XC skiing, dog parks, or quiet lakes? The popular Indian Lake County Park is a short 2 miles down the street. This home boasts real hardwood floors and tile throughout the main level, beautiful hickory cabinets, two wood burning fireplaces, and high-end Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances. Air Conditioner, furnace, water heater and roof are all less than 7 years old. View the outdoors and wildlife through your many windows or from your large deck or multiple patios. What more could you want?
3 Bedroom Home in Dane - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office peacefully ended a child abduction Amber Alert Thursday in Rio.
When did Juneau County become such a miserable place to live? People from Milwaukee and Chicago, you love to buy your five acres in the woods …
A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after police allegedly found methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana in a vehicle she was driving.
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
Students in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Mon…
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.