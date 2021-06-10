Cozy, charming, and full of character, this move-in ready home is ready for you! Enter the home to a beautiful and warm 4 seasons porch with stunning terracotta tile and windows galore. Enter eat-in kitchen through gorgeous french doors and enjoy a meal by the unique wood burning stove. Room is complimented with original hardwood floors. This 3 bedroom two-story home is sure to impress. Meticulously maintained yard, windows, siding and gutters, new garage door, water heater and softener in 2019 are just few features this stunning home has to offer. View More
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $259,900
