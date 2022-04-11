3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $289,900

Showings begin 4/8/22. You'll love this well-maintained home next to Western Green Area Park, Yahara River Trail, and nature conservancy area. Packed with square footage and great features including a bright and spacious living room, large eat-in kitchen, a deck overlooking the beautiful backyard, a primary suite with full bathroom, and a finished lower level with a wood burning fireplace. Updates include new laminate flooring, new carpeting in the primary room, and newer lower level carpeting. Walkable to parks, schools, restaurants, and quick access to the highway.