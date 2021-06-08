3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $298,900

Backing up to 30 acre Western Green Park this 3 BR ranch home in DeForest is an absolute must see! Spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings, hard surface flooring & wood burning fireplace, main floor primary suite w/ full bath, walk-in closet & private deck, main floor guest BR & additional full bath. Cozy kitchen w/ the must have window over the sink & full size dining room perfect for that large farmhouse table & family dinners. Lower level features, 3rd bedroom, huge ½ bath (could be made into a full), family room w/ built-in cabinetry & an impressive sunroom that brings the outdoors right inside w/ sliding glass doors, pine walls & a massive wrap around wood deck. All offers due Sunday 6/13 at 12:00pm, offers to be reviewed Sunday evening. View More