Another chance at country life in De Forest within 15 minutes of the city with Columbia County taxes. Here is the Farmette you've been dreaming of with a two story 30x50 Show Barn. Chicken Coop, Tool Shed, Dog kennel and runs.10 x 6 Front porch with southern exposure and 10 x 10 East side deck perfect for sunrises or to cool off in the evening. Mature hardwood trees, Multiple fruit trees, Beautiful Wild Bird population. 1 acre Fenced Pasture plus 3 dry lots. Farmhouse was rebuilt 21 years ago and has established perennial gardens. Quiet and friendly neighbors are 1/4 mile away and a 100 year old general store is just 1/2 mile away. For the kids...Small playground area with basketball net,slide teeter totter, cabin and tire sandbox. 7 minutes from Sassy Cow Creamery!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $365,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 21 and a half years in prison for causing a fatal three-vehicle crash in 2019 whi…
Construction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
The Portage Common Council rejected adding a public comment period to its standing agenda last week after it was requested.
An Eau Claire man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after police allegedly found marijuana and amphetamines during a traff…