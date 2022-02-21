Warm and wonderful describes this home that offers a large spacious great room w/ skylights, fabulous cook’s kitchen w/pantry closet and Viking range. Breathtaking sun room, primary bedroom, w/attached bath w/large jetted tub & incredible 24x12 bedroom that would make an amazing primary suite, guest quarters or a teenager’s dream room or you could divide it for a 4th bedroom. Enjoy the walk-out finished LL living room w/fireplace and don’t miss all the storage. Wow! Describes the extra large four car garage that is sheet rocked, heated with doors to close off the work area. You will love the large deck & beautiful paver patio w/fire pit. All this is nestled on a wonderful lot close to shopping. All offers to be presented Monday 2-21 by 4:00 Preferred closing 3/25.
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $369,900
