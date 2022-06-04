Beautifully maintained and almost new - this 2 story home is ready to move in! Easy living layout with open living, dining and kitchen - excellent area entertaining! Stainless kitchen appliances, LVP flooring, Kohler fixtures and white trim in this Green Built certified home! Add equity by finishing the lower level which includes rough-in for future bathroom! If you were hoping for a brand new home, but have sticker shock - this is the home for you!
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $380,000
