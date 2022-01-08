3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $394,900

$250/mo HOA. Get this beautiful new home without the worries of yard work and snow removal. Spacious stand alone Condo offers all that. Bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings on both main floor and exposed LL. Cooks kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances large pantry cabinet. Master suite w/walkin shower with rain flow shower head double vanity. First floor office/den & laundry. Exposed LL with finished rec room 3 bedroom & bath. Tons of storage duel zone heating, tankless hot water. Oversized 2 car garage w/extra space. Covered front porch & rear deck. Located 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. UNDER CONSTRUCTION NOW FOR OCCUPANCY END OF APRIL.