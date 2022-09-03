Absolutely stunning open concept home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the desirable Meadows at Conservancy Place. The home features a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace to keep you cozy and warm. This beauty also features a large owner's suite with walk-in closet, and spacious full bath with shower and double vanity. The main living area has durable LVP flooring throughout. You’ll love spending evenings relaxing in the newer 14’x10’ screened porch. The walk-out lower level features a 14’x12’ patio perfect for grilling and entertaining. Lower level is ready to be finished and roughed in for another full bathroom. The 1/4 acre yard is beautifully landscaped.
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $429,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Cardinal Lanes in Mayville is opening back up the bowling alley in Columbus on Oct. 16.
A 65-year-old Reedsburg man drowned in Lake Redstone after falling out of his boat Saturday, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
“The beauty of this is that it’s a place to stay, but it’s also a place they can do something else in,” says owner Linda Gumz.
A Baraboo man is facing charges of sexual assault following a number of incidents in the Wisconsin Dells, according to court documents filed l…
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
A Wisconsin Dells man who allegedly acknowledged the woman he was charged with sexually assaulting had told him no more than once was recently…
Racine prison supervisor faces 22 felony charges related to consensual sexual relationship with prisoner
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
No one was home when fire broke out Thursday at a residence on West Mackie Street.
Beagles Bar and Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, sustained an explosion during the early morning hours of Sep. 1. Lyndon Station Police Chief and Juneau County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske is being assisted by four other agencies with the investigation.
The judge, prosecutor and defense attorney all agreed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court that a man charged with sexually assaulting a child …