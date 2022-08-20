3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $439,900

Absolutely stunning open concept home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the desirable Meadows at Conservancy Place. The home features a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace to keep you cozy and warm. This beauty also features a large owner's suite with walk-in closet, and spacious full bath with shower and double vanity. The main living area has durable LVP flooring throughout. You’ll love spending evenings relaxing in the newer 14’x10’ screened porch. The walk-out lower level features a 14’x12’ patio perfect for grilling and entertaining. Lower level is ready to be finished and roughed in for another full bathroom. The 1/4 acre yard is beautifully landscaped.