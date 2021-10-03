Showings start July 9th. Beautiful open concept home boasts numerous upgrades including hickory floors and solid doors throughout. Walk in the front door to a spacious office, 2 bedrooms and bath. Continue to a fantastic main living space featuring living room with gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves and tons of light & access to the backyard. Kitchen was built for entertaining with large kitchen island, granite countertops, tile backsplash large eating area, extra bar/service area w/beverage frig. Primary bedroom w/ensuite is set apart from the other bedrooms. Exposed basement has 9' ceilings and ready for you to finish more space. Heated oversized garage with 18 foot garage door off the wider driveway is an added bonus! Laundry on main floor.
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.
A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arreste…