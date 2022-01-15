3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $459,900

Showings start 1/13. Move-in ready ranch home with open concept floor plan, gorgeous LVT flooring, 9-foot ceilings & solid 3-panel doors. ML features front dining room with big windows, spacious living room with gas FP, sunny dinette w/ patio access, & laundry/mud room off 2-car garage with epoxy flooring. Spacious kitchen has corian counters, center island breakfast bar, SS appliances, gas range, soft-close drawers & doors, & pantry cabinet. Owner’s suite has en suite bath with double vanity, standing shower & walk-in closet. 2 add’l ML bedrooms are separate from owner’s suite, plus add’l ML full bath with tub/shower combo. Finished LL provides add’l living space, a half bath, & unfinished portion with work bench & storage. Enjoy relaxing on the back yard patio or charming front porch!