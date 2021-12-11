3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,900

Brand new ranch home that is ready for new owners. This gorgeous ranch has beautiful sunset views, backs to green-space & pond so no backyard neighbors. You'll love the high cathedral ceilings, private foyer, open floor plan w/large center island, spacious kitchen with lots of natural light, corner windows over kitchen sink, large pantry, quartz counter-tops & you pick the appliances $5000 allowance. Mud rm is spacious w/plenty of room for all the coats & boots. Dinette is spacious for entertaining, open to living room w/fireplace & walkout to deck. Primary bdrm is includes private bath w/walk in custom tile shower, huge walk-in closet. The other 2 bdrms are spacious w/full bath. LL is ready to be finished to include additional bdrm, bath & family rm call for price. Oversized 3 car garage.