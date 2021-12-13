3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,900

Completion end of Feb 2022. New Construction ranch home with over 2700sqft! Nestled in the beautiful village of Windsor, just steps from the new Windsor community park. This home boasts an open floor plan with plenty of upgrades. Main level den/office, quartz countertops, custom painted cabinets and trim package, luxury walk in shower in primary bath and a spacious 26X24 garage. Enjoy the spacious lower level rec room. Best priced new constructions in the neighborhood.