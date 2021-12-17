Estimated completion Winter 2021...Stunning Ranch in the Beautiful Bear Tree Farms. This home boasts over 2700 sq. ft. Upgrades include a finished lower level, 2 gas fireplaces, spa like master suite, covered deck & large 3 car garage. Also home includes stainless steal appliances and range hood. Also includes quartz countertops featured in the kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $519,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman and her dog died in a house fire Sunday night, according to Baraboo Police.
JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
A Lyndon Station man is facing several felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to confidential informants during two contr…
FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.
An early morning fire at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is under investigation.
Dodge County’s Public Health Officer is moving on to a job in the public sector and said Friday the challenges of COVID-19 played a role in th…
- Updated
At it’s meeting Monday night, Beaver Dam School Board lifted the requirement that elementary school students wear masks in school.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
A former Spring Green woman appeared in Sauk County court on Tuesday via zoom to plead no contest of charges of child neglect.