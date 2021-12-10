 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $525,000

Attention to details both inside & out! This gorgeous Tim O’Brien Emerald Series home is located in the highly regarded Revere Trails neighborhood. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Featuring a beautiful flowing open concept space, tray ceilings in both the family room & master bedroom, master bedroom w/dual walk in closets, 12’ ceiling in the flex room & ceiling fans in all rooms. Gather in the family room on chilly fall nights around a stunning fireplace. The kitchen is a recipe for success with efficient style, inviting warmth & a walk in pantry. Enjoy drinks on your patio while taking in the fully landscaped yard. Plenty of room in the oversized 3 car garage with drop off zone entry. Close to walking trails, restaurant, shopping & access to Big Hill Park! Also Coming Soon: New Community Playground!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seiler, Eileen Marie
Obituaries

Seiler, Eileen Marie

PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News