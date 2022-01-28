3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $539,900

Estimated completion 3/15/22 Gorgeous ranch w/walkout LL w/pond views. You'll love soaring vaulted ceiling, open kitchen w/island, walk-in pantry, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, hrdwd flrs, spacious dinette walks out to maintenance free large deck overlooking pond, family rm is spacious w/cozy custom fireplace, primary bdrm incudes large walk-in closet & private bath w/custom tile shower. 2 additional bdrms & large bathroom. LL is ready to be customized & finished w/lots of windows & full walkout LL. 3 car garage is oversized. Wonderful location just 3 miles to Costco, Woodman's, Target & shopping/restaurants & hwy 51, 19 I90/94. Still time to customize a few selections or finish lower level. Neighborhood includes large park, pickleball courts, BB courts, splash pad, zip line.