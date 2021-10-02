Attention to details both inside & out! This gorgeous Tim O’Brien Emerald Series home is located in the highly regarded Revere Trails neighborhood. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Featuring a beautiful flowing open concept space, tray ceilings in both the family room & master bedroom, master bedroom w/dual walk in closets, 12’ ceiling in the flex room & ceiling fans in all rooms. Gather in the family room on chilly fall nights around a stunning fireplace. The kitchen is a recipe for success with efficient style, inviting warmth & a walk in pantry. Enjoy drinks on your patio while taking in the fully landscaped yard. Plenty of room in the oversized 3 car garage with drop off zone entry. Close to walking trails, restaurant, shopping & access to Big Hill Park! Also Coming Soon: New Community Playground!
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.
A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arreste…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Jim Pierce is going all out in his new hobby with his very pumpkin harvest this fall, growing two pumpkins that weigh 1,000 pounds each in his…