3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,900

Home will be finished Winter 2021. Stunning Ranch in the Beautiful Bear Tree Farms. This home boasts over 2700 sq. ft. Upgrades include a finished lower level, 2 gas fireplaces, spa like master suite, covered deck & large 3 car garage. Also home includes stainless steal appliances and range hood. Also includes white quartz countertops featured in the kitchen.

