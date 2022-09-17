 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $579,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $579,900

ETA 9/30 **Beautiful new ranch home on large gorgeous lot w/pond view enjoy watching wildlife & morning sunrise! You'll love the open floor plan w/large kitchen- large center island w/quartzcountertops, tile backsplash, pantry, window over sink. Spacious dinette overlooking large maintenance free deck w/pond view, living rm includes stone fireplace w/shiplap floor-ceiling. All baths w/custom tile & quartz countertops. Primary bdrm include walk-in tile shower, double sinks, large walk-in closet. This home offers 1/2 exposure in LL & includes a family rm, 3rd full bath w/quartz countertops & ceramic tile, 3rd bdm & plenty of space to add office or flex space & plenty of storage. Garage is oversized 3 car garage. Neighborhood includes HUGE park w/pickleball, splash pad & more.

