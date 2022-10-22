Finished 12/22 ranch home w/walkout LL on gorgeous lot w/pond views & sunsets! This beautiful home features large front porch, cathedral ceiling, LVP flooring, white cabinetry, quartz counters, huge walk-in pantry, arched doorways, custom fireplace, solid wood drs, white trim. Primary bdrm vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, addtl. closet, walk-in tile shower & quartz counters. The 2nd & 3rd bdrms w/full bath, double sinks. The laundry rm is spacious & includes mud rm. The LL space could include Family rm w/walkout, 4th & 5 bdrms, large bath, wetbar or theater area. Oversize 3 car garage. Neighborhood bike trails, park w/bb courts, pickleball, zip line, playground, bicycle obstacle course. Within minutes to airport, Costco, Target, Woodman's, Hwy 19, 51, I90/94. LL can be finished
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $599,000
