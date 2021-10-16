Spacious ranch home on a private, wooded 2.81-acre lot with no covenants and restrictions, animals are welcome. Amenities include: a professional grade kitchen with Quartz counters, double island, and a massive amount of coffee hickory Medallion cabinetry, large dining room w/wet bar and double sided fireplace and northern exposure wall of windows in living room featuring smoke ¾” hickory flooring. The master suite features a unique double barn door closet, a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. The main level laundry has great cabinet/counter space and a dog wash. The lower level features radiant heat, three patio doors and two bathroom rough-ins. There is the potential to build a 26x36 heated garage with a lower level walkout with as much as 12’ side walls.
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo resident was charged in the death of a Lake Delton man who was shot Saturday at Wilderness Resort.
A woman was shot by Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies Sunday afternoon in the town of Scott, according to a press release from the…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…