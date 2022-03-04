 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $799,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $799,900

Construction to begin upon accepted offer. Welcome to your custom-built executive home! You'll be impressed with this striking 2 story contemporary home in the sought-after Savannah Brooks neighborhood! This 3Bd/3Ba with Kitchen built for executive chef will surely impress. Kitchen offers quartz countertops, latest apps, 2 large Islands & Butler’s Pantry. Walk into a lavish large Primary Suite located on the ML. Accented by spacious Walk-In closet & bath with an enormous zero entry walk through shower! With the Laundry, a large Storage Closet and Flex Room with Full Bath complete the First Floor. Access the two Bedrooms with a Jack & Jill Bath overlooking the 2 story Great Room. Unfinished LL is exposed offering natural light and designed with future amenities in mind for entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News