3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $219,500

Adorable and Affordable! Call today, you don't want to miss out on the opportunity to buy this updated Craftsman home in Deerfield. This home features 3 bedrooms, a great front porch and original woodwork. So many updates including newer siding, windows, roof, plumbing and hardwood floors. You'll love the remodeled bright and sunny kitchen, formal dining room and convenient mud room. 2 car detached garage and 1 car detached garage, room for all of your toys. Walking distance to schools and parks. Move in ready!