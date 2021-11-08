 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $249,900

Spacious ranch w/walkout basement is just a few blocks from Main St, all schools & located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Main level offers 3 bdrms, 1.5 baths, large living room w/built-in bookcase & large picture window, spacious dining room w/patio door access to a large deck overlooking backyard. Main level also has a front & back foyer, each w/coat closet. Main Level Bonus room offers privacy, perfect for the home office or den. Lots of windows provide ample natural light.The expansive walkout lower level offers rec rooms, wood-burning fireplace, full bath w/an area that is plumbed for an additional kitchenette/wet bar & potential for a 4th bdrm. A full basement w/an extra-large laundry room w/additional storage areas. Easy commute to Madison. Take a look & imagine the possibilities

