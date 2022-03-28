3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $249,900

Beautiful end-unit condo on a quiet street with no through traffic and distinct neighborhood feel. Rare at this price, there is a private entry with a front porch, and a large deck. Featuring an open floor plan with a high vaulted ceiling, spacious living room, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a new tile backsplash. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with a spacious dining area. 1 spacious bedroom with a walk in closet on the main level and 2 more bedrooms on the lower level with large windows and brand new carpeting. The lower level also features a spacious rec room. This unit has plenty of storage with closets galore and an 2 car attached garage plus guest parking spaces.Convenient location and walkable to Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail, restaurants, and more.