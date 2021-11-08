3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $325,000

Updated ranch with desirable open floor plan! New entry sidewalk & beautiful landscaping lead you up to this well cared for home. Inside you'll find hand-scraped wood floors running thru the main living areas. Kitchen remodel was done (2015) adding new soft-close cabinets, counters, sink & SS appliances. All (main flr) windows & exterior doors replaced. Large dual-purpose mudroom features big lockers, desk/office area, and laundry. Spacious owner's suite w/ private bath, 2 add'l bedrooms & full bath round out the main floor. Exposed lower level offers tons of space to add rec room, bedroom & bath + leaves room for lots of storage! 2-car garage is organized w/cabinets & workbench. Enjoy the backyard from new deck or patio. Driveway w/extra paving for car/boat/trailer.