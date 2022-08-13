 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $479,000

  • Updated

Estimated completion 8/15. Beautiful Ranch Home with 3-Bedrooms, 2-Baths, and 3-Car garage. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and abundant natural light make this home feel bright and cheerful (double hung windows for easy cleaning). Spacious kitchen with island, pantry and quartz countertops (gas or electric hookups for the stove). Primary bedroom has walk-in closet, tray ceiling and ceramic tile shower. Adjacent to park. Add another 1,137 feet in the basement with ample windows and 8 foot ceilings for $64,000 (2-bedrooms, bath and family room). All measurements are approximate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News