Scheduled completion date June 1, 2023. Beautiful Ranch Home with 3-Bedrooms, 2-Baths, and 3-Car garage. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and abundant natural light make this home feel bright and cheerful (double hung windows for easy cleaning). Spacious kitchen with island, pantry and quartz countertops (gas or electric hookups for the stove). Primary bedroom has walk-in closet, tray ceiling and ceramic tile shower. Near park. Add another 1,137 feet in the basement with ample windows and 8 foot ceilings for $65,000 (2-bedrooms, bath and recreation room). All measurements are approximate.