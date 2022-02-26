 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $394,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION NOW OCCUPANCY END OF APRIL. Wow! Get this beautiful new home without the worries of yard work and snow removal. Spacious stand alone Condo offers all that. Bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings on both main floor and exposed LL. Cooks kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances large pantry cabinet. Master suite w/walk-in shower with rain flow shower head double vanity. First floor office/den and laundry. Exposed LL with finished rec room 3 bedroom & bath. Tons of storage duel zone heating, tankless hot water. Oversized 2 car garage w/extra space. Covered front porch & rear deck. Located 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. Enjoy the walk trails & sports fields in your neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News