Stunning, upgraded end unit townhome overlooking a wooded conservancy! This pristine unit features an open concept great room with a spacious kitchen upgraded with a subway tile backsplash, gas range and high-end faucet. Large center island, ample cabinetry and a pantry. Living room features large windows and a gas fireplace. Dining area leads out to the maintenance free deck. Wood plank porcelain tile flooring, powder room and an oversize laundry/mud room on the main level. All three bedrooms upstairs, main bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and private full bath with walk-in shower. All bath feature granite countertops. Spacious lower level rec room with egress window, L-shaped space offers plenty of room for relaxing, workspace and more! Ample storage and a 2 car attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $395,000
