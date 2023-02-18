Gorgeous ranch-style condominium home in the heart of DeForest’s sought after Conservancy Commons neighborhood, close to Conservancy Commons Park, the Upper Yahara River Trail, and community splash pad. The expansive open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms PLUS a home office grant you tons of space and make working from home easy. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, full bathroom, and bedroom, perfect for hosting overnight guests. Spend sunny days on your deck overlooking green space with walking trails. Luxurious designer finishes throughout; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $430,000
