Gorgeous ranch-style condominium home in the heart of DeForest’s sought after Conservancy Commons neighborhood, close to Conservancy Commons Park, the Upper Yahara River Trail, and community splash pad. The expansive open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms PLUS a home office grant you tons of space and make working from home easy. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, full bathroom, and bedroom, perfect for hosting overnight guests. Spend sunny days on your deck overlooking green space with walking trails. Luxurious designer finishes throughout; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $440,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sauk County prosecutors recently filed information shining light on the death of a passenger in a Lake Delton crash along Interstate 90/94 in …
A Spring Green man recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with felonies related to child sexual exploitation and b…
The bar quietly reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed for six and a half weeks due to a kitchen fire.
Mitchell K. Merkes, 32, was found guilty at a jury trial last year of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle which led to the death of Zachary…
The Badgers football program reeled back in a former commit at a much-coveted position. Here are the details on who the Badgers landed on nati…