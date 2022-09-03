 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $440,000

FIVE YEARS NEW! This stunning home shows like a model and is move-in ready! Ranch-style, duplex condo offers a split bedroom floor plan, large kitchen, first floor laundry/mudroom, and spacious living room with gas fireplace & deck access. Gorgeous owner's suite with dual sink vanity in bath & walk-in closet. Plenty of space for guests in the beautifully finished lower level with rec room and cozy gas fireplace and 3rd bedroom/bath. Pet friendly too! New features include: stainless appliances (2019); flooring (2019) - engineered wood floors in main floor bedrooms, LVT flooring in baths; front door & storm door (2022), Aprilaire (2022), and new deck awning (which creates an indoor feeling and gives a shaded place to enjoy sunsets). Close to local park & walking paths. Won't last long!

