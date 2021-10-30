3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $445,900

Under Construction. HF condominium homes feature open floor plans with very spacious room sizes and also includes a relaxing SCREEN PORCH,FULL BASEMENT WITH 3BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. 13' vaulted ceilings throughout the main living, dinette and kitchen areas. The galley style kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, 7' island for extra seating and work space, along with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The master bed is gorgeous, very roomy, 10' coffered ceilings, full bath with dbl bowl granite vanity. 2nd bed/flex room is ample in size. Other features: 2 car garage, green space, wired for elec car, low fees, ADA features. All in a great location and minutes from Madison and surrounding areas.