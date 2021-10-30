Under Construction. HF condominium homes feature open floor plans with very spacious room sizes and also includes a relaxing SCREEN PORCH,FULL BASEMENT WITH 3BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. 13' vaulted ceilings throughout the main living, dinette and kitchen areas. The galley style kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, 7' island for extra seating and work space, along with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The master bed is gorgeous, very roomy, 10' coffered ceilings, full bath with dbl bowl granite vanity. 2nd bed/flex room is ample in size. Other features: 2 car garage, green space, wired for elec car, low fees, ADA features. All in a great location and minutes from Madison and surrounding areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $445,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Get away from that edge,” a woman warns my husband. He and I are part of a group living on the edge, touring Canyonlands, one of the five nat…
A Montello woman allegedly escaped the Columbia County Jail as part of a work release program.
- Updated
An unprecedented number of community members attended the Baraboo School District’s annual meeting Monday, raising school board members’ salar…
Police say a registered sex offender from California, who was living in a vehicle outside an Indiana hospital, was arrested after officials discovered she had left her 1-year-old son in the vehicle for nearly an hour.
A local bar owner has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after giving her alcohol despite knowing she was not of legal a…
Columbia County officials responded to a UTV crash in the town of Leeds Sunday night. The operator of the UTV was a 12-year-old girl who died …
Portage Police received a shoplifting complaint at the Portage Wal-Mart. When they arrived they arrested a man who allegedly attempted to stea…
Former AL. Ringling Brewery employees file lawsuit against owners alleging sexual assault, death threats
Former employees and shareholders of a local business are suing the company and its owners for alleged sexual assault and lying to get them fi…
Both drivers were injured in a head-on collision Monday along Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, according to information released by the …
Portage woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash into semi on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say
A Portage woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash into a semi on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.