3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $450,000

Showings begin 1/28. Gorgeous ranch-style condominium home in the heart of DeForest’s sought after Conservancy Commons neighborhood, close to Conservancy Commons Park, the Upper Yahara River Trail, and community splash pad. The expansive open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, full bathroom, and bedroom, perfect for hosting game nights, movie nights, and overnight guests. Spend warm weather days on your deck overlooking the green space with walking trails. Luxurious designer finishes throughout; stainless appliances; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!