Enjoy the comforts of this impressive home located on the 9th fairway of Coachman’s Golf Resort. Features begin with an open floor plan and beautiful views. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and custom designed stone gas fireplace welcomes you. Spacious kitchen offers granite counters, subway tile backsplash, island, built-ins and pantry. Double granite vanity in owner’s bath along with custom tiled walk-in shower. Other features include 1st floor laundry, transom bedroom windows, 9 ft trayed ceilings. Lower level is plumbed for a 3rd bathroom plus an egress window all ready for your finishing touches. Composite deck overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard for your outdoor entertaining. Easy commute to Madison, Stoughton and Janesville. A must see, move in ready home! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Edgerton - $560,000
