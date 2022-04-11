Your opportunity has arrived for a nice home in the country on 6.42 acres with 2 big outbuildings.1 large animal per acre is allowed. Less than 30 min. to Madison or Janesville, 11 min. to Stoughton & 15 min. to Edgerton. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home offers an open floor plan with a split bedroom design, private master bath & main floor laundry. There's a large, wood burning fireplace in the living room. The huge kitchen & dining space offer access to the 16x20 rear deck. The full basement is partially finished with the 3rd bedroom, full bath & a rec room. The attached 3+ car garage has 840 sq ft of space and is 28x30 in size. One of the metal pole buildings is 30x80 in size. The other is a steel structure with a steel floor that's 32x24 in size. Stoughton schools serve this property
3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $625,000
