 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $625,000

Your opportunity has arrived for a nice home in the country on 6.42 acres with 2 big outbuildings.1 large animal per acre is allowed. Less than 30 min. to Madison or Janesville, 11 min. to Stoughton & 15 min. to Edgerton. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home offers an open floor plan with a split bedroom design, private master bath & main floor laundry. There's a large, wood burning fireplace in the living room. The huge kitchen & dining space offer access to the 16x20 rear deck. The full basement is partially finished with the 3rd bedroom, full bath & a rec room. The attached 3+ car garage has 840 sq ft of space and is 28x30 in size. One of the metal pole buildings is 30x80 in size. The other is a steel structure with a steel floor that's 32x24 in size. Stoughton schools serve this property

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News