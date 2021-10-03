3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $180,000

SPACIOUS, BRIGHT AND OPEN! Comfortably tucked away, this 2nd floor unit offers privacy, convenience, and community! The private entry, open floor plan and large living area allows for ample sunlight and easy living! Many updates, including new flooring throughout the home, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen countertops, many new fixtures, and a new water softener. Enjoy entertaining family and friends or just relaxing on the private balcony. The tasteful decorating, move-in ready condition, pet friendly association, and Verona school district make this condo the perfect home for YOU! This ideal location is less than 15 minutes to the heart of Verona or downtown Madison and just a few minute walk to the beautiful Ice Age Trail. COME SEE IT TODAY!