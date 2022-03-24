 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $2,100

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $2,100

Fitchburg Upscale Spacious and beautiful 3-story Townhouse for rent available Dec. 1, 2020; 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms; One bedroom is on the giant Loft with private full bath and large walk-in closet; Stacked Washer/dryer on the 2nd floor for convenience; Hardwood in first floor; See-through 3-way gas fireplace in living room; Stainless steel kitchen appliances; First floor is very open and airy; Private Deck; Two car attached garage; Excellent Neighborhood & Great Location: Close to Bike path, Community gardens & Tennis courts; Walk to Promega, Fitchburg Library, Fitchburg Farmer's market; Near McGaw Park; Madison schools.

