Showings to start at open house on Saturday October 2nd 10:00 to 1:00. They are working on the road but you can get to the house. More pictures to come once some rooms get a fresh coat of paint. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod with huge backyard almost an acre so it feels like your in the country but is conveniently located so you can go east, west or downtown in 15 minutes. The yard is fenced so bring the children and pets. One car garage and 12x14 shed so plenty of storage. The second story is a great primary suite with a half bath or a great work from home space that is very private. With newer appliances and hardwood floors this home will not disappoint.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.
A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arreste…