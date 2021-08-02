Get new construction peace of mind without building yourself! Only 10 mins to downtown, the Uptown Crossing Neighborhood puts you next to parks, walking paths and the Capital City Trail. This well-maintained home has an open floor plan on the main level with laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen boasts a large island with SS appliances, gas stove and custom cabinetry. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower. Enjoy the low maintenance yard from your secluded patio or front porch that extends the entire width of the house. Expand your living space by finishing the basement which is already stubbed for another bathroom. Located in the highly desirable Oregon School District.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $347,000
